If you felt the earth move under your feet about 6 p.m. Saturday, you weren’t imagining things.
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit about 17 miles east of Soda Springs, Idaho, just before 6 p.m. MDT, sending tremors down to Salt Lake City and surrounding areas, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Prior to that, Soda Springs felt a 4.3 magnitude earthquake. Since then, the area also has experienced six aftershocks ranging from a 3.1 magnitude to a 4.1 magnitude.
From surprise to some concern, here are how some Utahns responded to the earthquake on Twitter.