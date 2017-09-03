A woman who recently moved from the Salt Lake Valley to the Ogden area was the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident there on Saturday, police report.
Jennifer Flinders, 64, died Saturday afternoon after the motorcycle she was riding on the back of crashed in Ogden Canyon, according to Sgt. Matt Jensen of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office. The accident also injured the 58-year-old driver, who has not yet been named.
The crash happened about 1:45 p.m. near 600 Ogden Canyon, between the Alaskan Inn and the Oaks restaurant, Jensen said Saturday.
Flinders was riding on the back of the motorcycle when they came around a corner and the driver lost control. Both were thrown from the motorcycle as it slid across the road and flipped, according to Jensen. Neither was wearing a helmet.
Flinders was declared dead on the scene, and the man was taken to a local hospital with head injuries.
The crash is currently under investigation, but investigators suspect drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash.