Utah State University police on Sunday sent out an alert to students and other timely warning notice subscribers after a woman reported being raped in a parking lot on the Logan campus.
A woman said she and a male acquaintance were driving up 400 North on Friday night when the man pulled into a lot on the south side of the road near 1200 East and assaulted her, USU spokesman Tim Vitale said.
The woman, who is not a student, said she had met the man off campus, Vitale said. The alleged rape was reported late Saturday.
Police were investigating the report Sunday, when the alert went out. As of late afternoon, there had been no arrests.
The alert also cautioned students, offering the following safety tips:
- Stay in groups as much as possible.
- Be observant.
- Stay in touch with friends and tell roommate where you are going and what time you expect to return.
- Don’t accept open drinks.
- Take a self-defense class.
- Report suspicious activity.