Police are investigating after rafters on the Ogden River discovered a submerged body Saturday evening.
Ogden police Lt. Clint Christensen said police were alerted about 5 p.m. to the discovery of the body in the Ogden River just north of 20th Street in west Ogden.
As of 8 p.m. Saturday, search and rescue workers had not yet recovered the body from the river. Once they do, the medical examiner’s office will take it and try to determine identity and cause of death, Christensen said.
No other details were available Saturday evening.