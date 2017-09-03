(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fireworks explode as the man starts to burn, in the Black Rock Desert, 100 miles north ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Temple at night, at Burning Man, in Black Rock City, 100 miles north of Reno, Nevad... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The sun rises over the Black Rock Desert during the Burning Man Festival, Friday, Septe... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) “Interspecies Communication,” by Ela Lamblin, in the Black Rock Desert, during Burning... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) A couple hangs out on the Pier by Mathew Shultz, at sunset, during Burning Man, in the ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Celestial Field by Elenor Cranke, glows in the evening, during Burning Man, in the ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Michael Talavera, of Austin TX, checks out a fire globe in the Cosmic Connection by G... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) A blast of flame explodes from the top of "The Flower Tower," in the Black Rock Desert,... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Melissa the Blazing Whiptress, of Salt Lake City, cracks a burning whip, at sunrise, du... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fireworks explode as the man starts to burn, in the Black Rock Desert, 100 miles north ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Participants dance to a band called Voted Best Band, at Burning Man, 100 miles north o... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Cyclists pedal through the dusty playa, during Burning Man. Saturday, September 2, 201... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Burning Man glows at night, in the Black Rock Desert, during Burning Man. The theme... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fireworks explode as the man starts to burn, in the Black Rock Desert, 100 miles north ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Frida Ahlvarsen does a leap in front of the XOXO installation by Laura Kimpton and Jeff... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Krista Lockwood and Lindy Zuroski, dance with fire, with the Lady Fire Circus from Ft.... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The "Bloom" jelly fish, by artist, Pete Hazel glows in the evening, at Burning Man 2017... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Burning Man as seen through the "Bloom" jelly fish, by artist, Pete Hazel at Burnin... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The The Cosmic Connection by George Neil and the Quark Collective, glows in the evening... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The House of Enlightenment, by Douglas Ruuska and Divide by Zero Labs, in the Black Ro... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The The Burning Man lamplighters make their way up the Promenade, as they hang the lig... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Josh McGlamery of Salt Lake City, dances with fire at sunrise, during the Burning Man ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Burning Man glows on the playa, in the Black Rock Desert, during Burning Man 2017, ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Anya from Russia, stands on Claude The Dragon, by Tasha Zanotto, in the Black Rock Dese... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Anastasia from the Ukraine, at Burning Man 2017, in the Black Rock Desert, Nv, Saturday... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The man is engulfed in flames in the Black Rock Desert, 100 miles north of Reno, NV, Sa...
(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fireworks explode as the man starts to burn, in the Black Rock Desert, 100 miles north of Reno, NV, Saturday, September 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Temple at night, at Burning Man, in Black Rock City, 100 miles north of Reno, Nevada,Thursday, August 31, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The sun rises over the Black Rock Desert during the Burning Man Festival, Friday, September 1, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) “Interspecies Communication,” by Ela Lamblin, in the Black Rock Desert, during Burning Man. Friday, September 1, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) A couple hangs out on the Pier by Mathew Shultz, at sunset, during Burning Man, in the Black Rock Desert, north of Reno Nevada, Saturday, September 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Celestial Field by Elenor Cranke, glows in the evening, during Burning Man, in the Black Rock Desert, north of Reno Nevada, Friday, September 1, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Michael Talavera, of Austin TX, checks out a fire globe in the Cosmic Connection by George Neil and the Quark Collective, glows in the evening, during Burning Man. Thursday, August 31, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) A blast of flame explodes from the top of "The Flower Tower," in the Black Rock Desert, during Burning Man.Friday, September 1, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Melissa the Blazing Whiptress, of Salt Lake City, cracks a burning whip, at sunrise, during Burning Man, Saturday, September 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fireworks explode as the man starts to burn, in the Black Rock Desert, 100 miles north of Reno, NV, Saturday, September 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Participants dance to a band called Voted Best Band, at Burning Man, 100 miles north of Reno, in the Black Rock DesertThursday, August 31, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Cyclists pedal through the dusty playa, during Burning Man. Saturday, September 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Burning Man glows at night, in the Black Rock Desert, during Burning Man. The theme for 2017 is "Radical Ritual." Thursday, August 31, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fireworks explode as the man starts to burn, in the Black Rock Desert, 100 miles north of Reno, NV, Saturday, September 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Frida Ahlvarsen does a leap in front of the XOXO installation by Laura Kimpton and Jeff Shomberg, at sunrise, during Burning Man 2017, Saturday, September 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Krista Lockwood and Lindy Zuroski, dance with fire, with the Lady Fire Circus from Ft. Collins, Co, during Burning Man. Thursday, August 31, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The "Bloom" jelly fish, by artist, Pete Hazel glows in the evening, at Burning Man 2017,Friday, September 1, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Burning Man as seen through the "Bloom" jelly fish, by artist, Pete Hazel at Burning Man theme for 2017 is "Radical Ritual." Friday, September 1, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The The Cosmic Connection by George Neil and the Quark Collective, glows in the evening, during Burning Man. Thursday, August 31, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The House of Enlightenment, by Douglas Ruuska and Divide by Zero Labs, in the Black Rock Desert, during Burning Man.Friday, September 1, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The The Burning Man lamplighters make their way up the Promenade, as they hang the lights, during their nightly ritual. Saturday, September 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Josh McGlamery of Salt Lake City, dances with fire at sunrise, during the Burning Man Festival, Saturday, September 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Burning Man glows on the playa, in the Black Rock Desert, during Burning Man 2017, Friday, September 1, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Anya from Russia, stands on Claude The Dragon, by Tasha Zanotto, in the Black Rock Desert, during Burning Man 2017, Saturday, September 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Anastasia from the Ukraine, at Burning Man 2017, in the Black Rock Desert, Nv, Saturday, September 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The man is engulfed in flames in the Black Rock Desert, 100 miles north of Reno, NV, Saturday, September 2, 2017.