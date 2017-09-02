A wrong-way driver was killed and two others riding in a separate vehicle were in critical condition following a head-on crash on Interstate 215 Friday night, authorities said.
A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was slowing down cars on Interstate 15 near 5300 South in Murray due to some debris in the roadway at about 11 p.m. when he saw in his rearview mirror a Honda Civic turn around and start driving against traffic, a UHP news release said.
Several troopers went to intercept the vehicle, but within minutes a crash had been reported on the I-215 westbound lanes, near 300 West. The Civic driver had been heading east in the westbound lanes of the freeway, and crashed head-on into a Toyota SUV, according to UHP.
The Civic driver was killed instantly. The driver had not yet been identified Saturday morning. The driver and passenger of the SUV were in serious condition at Intermountain Medical Center.
UHP officials said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.