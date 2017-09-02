A woman is dead and a man seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding crashed in Ogden Canyon Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened about 1:45 p.m. near 600 Ogden Canyon, between the Alaskan Inn and the Oaks restaurant, according to Weber County sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Jensen.
Jensen said a 58-year-old was driving the motorcycle and a 64-year-old woman was riding on the back when they came around a corner and the driver lost control.
Both were thrown from the motorcycle as it slid across the road and flipped, according to Jensen. Neither was wearing a helmet.
The woman was declared dead on the scene, Jensen said, and the man was taken to a local hospital with head injuries.
The crash is currently under investigation, according to the sergeant, but investigators suspect drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash.
Ogden Canyon is expected to be closed until about 5:30 p.m. Saturday as police continue to investigate.