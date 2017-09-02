A motorcyclist died Saturday after he crashed on Highway 89 in North Salt Lake.
The 65-year-old man crashed at about noon near 2900 South Highway 89, according to North Salt Lake Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam.
No other vehicles were involved, according to Gwilliam, and police are now trying to determine what caused the man to crash.
The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, Gwilliam said, adding that the deceased was not wearing a helmet or other safety equipment.
Police did not identify the man on Saturday, pending family notification.