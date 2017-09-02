A 55-year-old man has been charged with seven felonies after allegedly shooting a K-9 officer in the head.
Alvie Jared Grover, of St. George, was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting and an alleged robbery in which he fled from police in a stolen truck.
On Tuesday morning, police say, Grover assault a man, stole his truck near 400 North and Bluff Street and took off in the vehicle.
Grover allegedly abandoned the truck later and fled from police in a second stolen truck, which he reportedly crashed into a house near 2500 Santa Clara Drive.
Officers from three agencies — the Santa Clara Police Department, the St. George Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office — “attempted to talk the suspect into surrendering” while the man sat in the truck, said a news release from the Sheriff Office.
After a 30-minute standoff, Grover opened the truck door and Tess, a 7-year-old Malinois police dog, jumped into the cab, officials said. The man shot the dog in the head with a handgun, hitting her twice, according to police.
Officers from the three agencies then fired at Grover and hit him in his arm and places in the lower half of his body, according to Barry Golding, chief investigator of the Washington County attorney’s office.
Grover reportedly fired more rounds after hitting the dog, but his bullets didn’t hit a person, Golding said. No police officers were injured. Police believe the man found the handgun in the second truck he stole.
A medical helicopter flew the dog to a veterinary specialist in Las Vegas, according to the news release. Tess had surgery and was released from a veterinary clinic Wednesday afternoon, police said. She was returned to her handler and is expected to make a full recovery in six weeks.
Grover was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center, where he had surgery, police said. He was served with a warrant for his arrest at the hospital and will remain there until he is medically cleared for booking at the Washington County jail. His bail is set at $100,000, cash only.
In addition to the shooting- and theft-related felonies, Grover has been charged with a class B misdemeanor for reckless driving.
Grover has been convicted of forcible sexual abuse and other misdemeanor-level offenses.