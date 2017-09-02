And I immediately felt a sense of relief from an anxiety I didn’t even know I was experiencing. Somewhere in the back of my mind, I was worried about getting split up in airport customs if we had different surnames, or that we’d have difficulties checking our kidlet out of school or visiting him or her in the hospital if need be. I think the horror stories of same-sex couples who parented before marriage and adoption were legal had crept into my subconscious (this, after “Dumbo” and “The Land Before Time” had made permanent imprints on my brain about the devastation of being separated from your family).