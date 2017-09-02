“For the first time, I got an attorney who represented me to the fullest,” Lovell wrote, “who knows my case inside & out & now the county had pulled the rug on funding him. I am left, in the middle of my appeal, with numerous delays that are not my fault, but the state’s fault. I do not feel I will get a better attorney and, like before, I will be stuck with someone who won’t work properly on this case.”