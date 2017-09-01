A Friday morning two-vehicle crash in North Salt Lake killed a woman and seriously injured a male driver.
Public safety dispatchers said the collision between a flat bed truck and a mini-van occurred about 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of 2600 South and Wildcat Way.
The driver of the truck was not reported injured, but a 69-year-old female passenger in the van was killed in the accident.
North Salt Lake police did not immediately answer calls seeking further details on the condition of the injured driver, who was taken to the hospital, or what caused the crash.
The Tribune will update this story when more information is available.