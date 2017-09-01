(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rose Andersen and her Border Collie Skeeter finesse five sheep toward the shedding... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Theresa Foster throws a toy for her dog Hayden to grab mid-air over a pool of water... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Spectators and dogs watch the action during the first round of the Supreme Source Sol... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Border Collie Skeeter trained by Rose Andersen runs five sheep toward the shedding ri... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kay Stevens opens the shedding ring gate for her dog Bubba to finish working five s... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Thad Fleming and his dog Gem work five sheep towards the shedding ring during the f... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Craig Foster throws a toy for his dog Sky to grab mid-air over a pool of water in t... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rose Andersen keeps her Border Collie Skeeter ready for his run during the first ro... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) A border collie works sheep down the mountainside during the first round of the Sup... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) The crowd takes in the early morning round of the Supreme Source Solider Hollow Cla... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) A dog has the long distance but misses grabbing toy as he sails over over a pool of...
(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rose Andersen and her Border Collie Skeeter finesse five sheep toward the shedding ring during the first round of the Supreme Source Solider Hollow Classic Sheep Dog Trials, Friday Sept. 1 in Midway. The Supreme Source Soldier Hollow Classic brings together many of the world’s top sheep dogs from Scotland, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Germany and the United States, many of which are their country’s national champions. The trials last through Sept. 4. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Theresa Foster throws a toy for her dog Hayden to grab mid-air over a pool of water in the Splash Dog competition at the Supreme Source Solider Hollow Classic Sheep Dog Trials, Friday Sept. 1 in Midway. The Supreme Source Soldier Hollow Classic brings together many of the world’s top sheep dogs from Scotland, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Germany and the United States. The trials last through Sept. 4. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Spectators and dogs watch the action during the first round of the Supreme Source Solider Hollow Classic Sheep Dog Trials, Friday Sept. 1 in Midway. The Supreme Source Soldier Hollow Classic brings together many of the world’s top sheep dogs from Scotland, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Germany and the United States. The trials last through Sept. 4. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Border Collie Skeeter trained by Rose Andersen runs five sheep toward the shedding ring during the first round of the Supreme Source Solider Hollow Classic Sheep Dog Trials, Friday Sept. 1 in Midway. The Supreme Source Soldier Hollow Classic brings together many of the world’s top sheep dogs from Scotland, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Germany and the United States. The trials last through Sept. 4. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kay Stevens opens the shedding ring gate for her dog Bubba to finish working five sheep into the enclosure during the first round of the Supreme Source Solider Hollow Classic Sheep Dog Trials, Friday Sept. 1 in Midway. The Supreme Source Soldier Hollow Classic brings together many of the world’s top sheep dogs from Scotland, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Germany and the United States. The trials last through Sept. 4. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Thad Fleming and his dog Gem work five sheep towards the shedding ring during the first round of the Supreme Source Solider Hollow Classic Sheep Dog Trials, Friday Sept. 1 in Midway. The Supreme Source Soldier Hollow Classic brings together many of the world’s top sheep dogs from Scotland, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Germany and the United States. The trials last through Sept. 4. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Craig Foster throws a toy for his dog Sky to grab mid-air over a pool of water in the Splash Dog competition at the Supreme Source Solider Hollow Classic Sheep Dog Trials, Friday Sept. 1 in Midway. The Supreme Source Soldier Hollow Classic brings together many of the world’s top sheep dogs from Scotland, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Germany and the United States. The trials last through Sept. 4. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rose Andersen keeps her Border Collie Skeeter ready for his run during the first round of the Supreme Source Solider Hollow Classic Sheep Dog Trials, Friday Sept. 1 in Midway. The Supreme Source Soldier Hollow Classic brings together many of the world’s top sheep dogs from Scotland, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Germany and the United States. The trials last through Sept. 4. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) A border collie works sheep down the mountainside during the first round of the Supreme Source Solider Hollow Classic Sheep Dog Trials, Friday Sept. 1 in Midway. The Supreme Source Soldier Hollow Classic brings together many of the world’s top sheep dogs from Scotland, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Germany and the United States. The trials last through Sept. 4. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) The crowd takes in the early morning round of the Supreme Source Solider Hollow Classic Sheep Dog Trials, Friday Sept. 1 in Midway. The Supreme Source Soldier Hollow Classic brings together many of the world’s top sheep dogs from Scotland, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Germany and the United States. The trials last through Sept. 4. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) A dog has the long distance but misses grabbing toy as he sails over over a pool of water in the Splash Dog competition at the Supreme Source Solider Hollow Classic Sheep Dog Trials, Friday Sept. 1 in Midway. The Supreme Source Soldier Hollow Classic brings together many of the world’s top sheep dogs from Scotland, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Germany and the United States. The trials last through Sept. 4.