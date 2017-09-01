1 of 11 View Caption

(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rose Andersen and her Border Collie Skeeter finesse five sheep toward the shedding... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Theresa Foster throws a toy for her dog Hayden to grab mid-air over a pool of water... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Spectators and dogs watch the action during the first round of the Supreme Source Sol... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Border Collie Skeeter trained by Rose Andersen runs five sheep toward the shedding ri... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kay Stevens opens the shedding ring gate for her dog Bubba to finish working five s... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Thad Fleming and his dog Gem work five sheep towards the shedding ring during the f... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Craig Foster throws a toy for his dog Sky to grab mid-air over a pool of water in t... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rose Andersen keeps her Border Collie Skeeter ready for his run during the first ro... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) A border collie works sheep down the mountainside during the first round of the Sup... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) The crowd takes in the early morning round of the Supreme Source Solider Hollow Cla... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) A dog has the long distance but misses grabbing toy as he sails over over a pool of...