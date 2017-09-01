Here are scenes from the opening Friday of the Supreme Source Soldier Hollow Classic Sheep Dog Trials at in Midway.

The trials, which continue through Monday at Soldier Hollow, feature many of the world’s top sheep dogs from Scotland, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Germany and the United States.

“Every year more than 23,000 spectators come to Soldier Hollow to cheer on the best sheep dogs and handlers in the world,” Mark Petersen, Soldier Hollow Classic founder, said in a news release. “Just seeing world-class sheep dogs at work will literally take your breath away.”

The event also includes splash dogs, K9 Kings Acrobatic Dog Show, Wild Wonders Wild & Exotic Show, Earthwings Raptor Show and much more.

For more information about the event or for tickets, go to soldierhollowclassic.com.

Comments