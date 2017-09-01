Salt Lake City police on Friday were trying to “contain” an armed man in the area of 500 South and 500 East.
SLCPD Detective Richard Chipping said the reportedly suicidal man had been “moving all around” on the street in that area.
At about 12:40 p.m., the man was sitting with a phone to his ear and a handgun to his chin, according to Tribune photographer Trent Nelson.
Chipping said police were initially called at 11:37 a.m.
Police had closed streets in the area and were advising people to stay away.
