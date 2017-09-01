Salt Lake City police have apologized after an officer handcuffed a hospital nurse for refusing a blood draw from an unconscious patient, The Associated Press reported on Friday.
Meanwhile, Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted Friday morning that Alex Wubbels’ arrest was ”disturbing,” and that the city’s police should ”rectify the situation.”
The footage of Alex Wubbels' arrest is disturbing. We trust that the @slcpd will quickly respond and rectify the situation.— Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) September 1, 2017
Police spokeswoman Christina Judd said the agency initiated an internal investigation within hours of the July 26 encounter between Detective Jeff Payne and University Hospital burn unit nurse Alex Wubbels that was caught on the officer’s body camera.
Payne has been suspended from blood-draw duties but remains in his role as a detective in the investigations unit.
Judd says the assistant chief has apologized to the hospital and that the department is alarmed by what they saw in the video, the AP reported.
Judd said the department is working to investigate what went wrong and is seeking to repair the “unfortunate rift” it has caused.
The episode became public on Thursday when Wubbels and her attorney, Kara Porter, held a news conference and released police body can footage.
The video caused an uproar around social media, and multiple national news outlets picked it up Thursday. Hundreds of people angrily commented on the department’s Facebook page, many demanding Payne’s firing or suspension. Other Utah police agencies were also being mistakenly bombarded by angry social media commenters, including the Unified Police Department and South Salt Lake police.
University of Utah Health released a statement Friday morning.
“University of Utah Health fully supports Nurse Wubbels and we are proud her decision to focus first and foremost on the care and well-being of her patient,” the statement said. ”She followed procedures and protocols in this matter and was acting in her patient’s best interest. We have worked with our law enforcement partners on this issue to ensure an appropriate process for moving forward.”
The American Nurses Association also sent out a statement Friday morning, saying it was ”outraged” by the arrest. It called for the department ”make amends to the nurse, and take action to prevent future abuses.”
“It is outrageous and unacceptable that a nurse should be treated in this way for following her professional duty to advocate on behalf of the patient as well as following the policies of her employer and the law,” ANA President Pam Cipriano said in the statement.
National Nurses United also weighed in, calling the officer’s actions “outrageous.” criticized the actions of Salt Lake City police officers for assaulting and arresting a University of Utah registered nurse for advocating for an unconscious patient in late July.
“The first job of a registered nurse is always to protect and advocate for her patient, period,” said Jean Ross, RN, co-president of National Nurses United, the nation’s largest union and professional association of registered nurses.
“As the videos and news accounts make clear, there is no excuse for this assault, or her arrest, which sends a chilling message about the safety of nurses and the rights of patients,” Ross said.