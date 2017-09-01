Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski announce that the crime-ridden Rio Grande Street will be closed to cars temporarily. Rocky Mountain Power reaches an agreement with solar energy advocates over net metering for people who have solar panels. And after nearly raising the sales tax on food during this year’s legislative session, Utah lawmakers consider doing away with the tax altogether.
At 9 a.m. Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emma Penrod, Lee Davidson and Matthew Piper, as well as columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.