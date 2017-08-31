You can’t sell hemp-infused treats for dogs in Utah, officials made clear Thursday.
State officials have asked two dozen Utah businesses to pull dog treats containing hemp or hemp oil from their shelves. Hemp, according to the state Department of Agriculture and Food, is not approved for use in pet food.
A variety of non-intoxicating cannabis grown primarily for industrial uses, hemp products are sold in Utah for human consumption. But it is not an approved ingredient in pet food because there is little scientific evidence to prove that it is safe for animals to consume, said Rob Hougaard, director of the department’s division of Plant Industry and Conservation.
Hougaard said pet owners may buy these products for their dogs because they believe they will have a calming effect. They may also believe the products serve some other medicinal purpose, such as treating arthritis or eczema. But these claims are unproven, Hougaard said.
“Our dilemma is, if people are ingesting it, we hope they’re doing it as a consenting adult. They can read the package,” Hougaard said. “When it comes to pets and other animals, we have some obligation to ensure that what they are getting is proper.”
Hougaard said the sale of pet food containing hemp is not allowed anywhere in the United States.
The department sent out 27 warning letters asking businesses to cease the sale of the products — dog treats that contain hemp, and some hemp oil drops also intended for use on dogs. All but two of the businesses were pet stores that stocked the contraband products. The two others were asked to cease manufacturing pet products containing hemp.
Hougaard declined to identify the businesses in question. For now, he said, state authorities are asking the stores to pull hemp-infused items hemp from their shelves. If they do not comply, he said, the department may take further action.