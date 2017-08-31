The Utah Highway Patrol is increasing patrols — specifically targeting drunken drivers — over Labor Day weekend.
There have been an average of 28 alcohol-related crashes during Labor Day weekend over the last five years, making it the holiday with the third highest percentage of alcohol-suspected drivers, said a news release from the Department of Public Safety.
Multiple police agencies are participating in the DUI-enforcement campaign, and several participating bars, including:
- Fiddler’s Elbow (1063 E. 2100 South, Salt Lake City)
- Lumpys Downtown (145 Pierpont Avenue, Salt Lake City)
- Gracie’s (326 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City)
- A Bar Named Sue (3928 S Highland Drive, Salt Lake City)
- Legends Sports Pub (677 S. 200 West, Salt Lake City)
- Big Willies (1717 S. Main Street, Salt Lake City)
- Bout Time (169 S. Rio Grande Street, Salt Lake City)
- The Green Pig Pub (31 E. 400 South, Salt Lake City)
The bars plan to use ”collateral items” to highlight designated drivers as the weekend’s MVPs, as the college football season begins.
“Every instance of drunk driving is preventable, but members of our community are still seriously injured or killed on local roadways every year,” the news release said. ”Utahns can help prevent these tragic deaths and injuries by making sure their plans always include a safe and sober ride home.”
Law enforcement officers in the state are expected to work more than 200 extra shifts during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” 2017 campaign (Aug. 16 to Sept. 4), sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Administration.