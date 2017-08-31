A 49-year-old man remained in critical condition Thursday, two days after being hit by a motorcycle that then sped away from a South Salt Lake intersection. The suspect rider remained at large.
The incident occurred at 3300 South and 900 West just before midnight Tuesday. Police found the man lying unconscious in a crosswalk.
Witnesses told officers that the suspect, riding a stolen red and black Honda bullet bike, apparently slid on the pavement, then got up and took off again westbound on 3300 South, South Salt Lake police spokesman Gary Keller said.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition due to head trauma, and his condition reportedly was unchanged as of Thursday morning.
The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20s with blond hair and wearing glasses. He was wearing dark jeans, a blue long-sleeve T-shirt and black Jordan-style athletic shoes.
The suspect is likely to have suffered some injuries, including road rash, after striking the 49-year-old, Keller said.
The motorcycle is a black 2004 Honda CBR600RR, and has some ”very obvious” crash damage to the windshield and left side, Keller added.
Anyone with information on this case should call SLCPD at 801-840-4000.