Prosecutors say at least one more person could face charges in what authorities call a multimillion-dollar opioid-drug ring based out of a suburban Salt Lake City basement.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gadd said during a hearing Thursday that new charges could be filed in the coming weeks. Authorities are also investigating whether any overdose deaths are connected to drugs sold online.
Authorities say 27-year-old Aaron Shamo and five others sold fake prescription-drug pills online to thousands of people all over the country, at one point raking in $2.8 million in less than a year.
Federal prosecutors say the drugs were really fentanyl, the powerful opioid blamed for the death of entertainer Prince.
The case is expected back in court Dec. 1.