The Mormon church’s humanitarian aid program, though heavily invested in flood relief efforts under way in Texas, has not forgotten the victims of a deadly mudslide in the West African nation of Sierra Leone.
LDS Charities officials confirmed Wednesday that they have shipped and delivered relief supplies including mattresses, food, water and emergency aid to 105 families so far.
The items were distributed on the ground by area Mormon and community leaders in Sierra Leone. The vast majority of them have no connection with the Utah-based Mormon faith, church officials say.
After several days of torrential rains,, a massive mudslide struck near the capital city of Freetown on Aug. 14, killing an estimated 1,000 people and left thousands more homeless.
The church reported that John Titus O’Neil, leader of a Mormon congregation in Freetown, went door to door with other local leaders to find those most in need.
“The [delivery] process went very well,” O’Neil said in a news release. “The government provided security, our members provided labor and all the victims in our area were satisfied. There are now smiles on faces of people who were filled with despair.”
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stated it will continue to provide relief in Sierra Leone as further needs are identified.
