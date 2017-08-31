A grass fire in Midvale briefly threatened residences and businesses Wednesday night before firefighters were able to contain it, authorities said.
The blaze broke out about 8 p.m. on a grassy, vacant lot near the Jordan River at 8200 South and 700 west, said Steve Prokopis, a battalion chief with Unified Fire Authority. The cause is under investigation.
It quickly spread thanks to gusty winds, Prokopis said. It threatening multiple structures as it grew to about 10 to 15 acres. The National Weather Service reported wind speeds of up to 35 mph Wednesday evening as a thunderstorm moved through the area.
“It’s been a terrible fight,” Prokopis said about an hour after the fire was reported. “The winds are howling, access is a problem. There’s fences in the area.”
An apartment building was briefly evacuated, he said. But by 9:30 p.m. the blaze was controlled. No injuries were reported.
Five fire departments responded, bringing 10 trucks to the scene, Prokopis said. He was unsure who owns the open space where the fire started, and he added that grass fires have sparked there frequently over the years.