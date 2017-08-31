The last time Laura Forsgren spoke to her uncle, well-known Salt Lake City restaurateur John Williams, she urged him not to go to his East Capitol Street home.

Williams had served an eviction notice to his estranged husband the previous day, and had unsuccessfully sought a restraining order against Craig Crawford.

Forsgren told Williams she loved him, and said he could stay with her family.

“I begged him,” Forsgren recalled from the witness stand Thursday. “Please, come back to our house … I’m honestly worried Craig is going to kill you.”

Williams said he’d think about it, Forsgren recalled.

But on that May 21, 2016 night, Williams went to his own home after watching the symphony perform and having a late dinner with friends. In the early hours of May 22, 2016, Crawford set the home fire, trapping 72-year-old Williams inside.

He died of smoke inhalation.

Lennie Mahler | The Salt Lake Tribune People survey damage after a suspicious overnight house fire near the Capitol building took the life of John Williams, 72, a partner in Gastronomy, Inc., which owns restaurants in Salt Lake City.

William’s niece testified in 3rd District Court on the third day of a sentencing hearing for Crawford — who has pleaded guilty last month to first-degree felony counts of aggravated murder and aggravated arson.

She testified about finding out about the fatal fire after getting a flurry of frantic phone calls and seeing a link to a news story with photos of her uncle’s home burning.

“It was brutal,” she said, crying. “It was brutal to know that it was going to happen. I knew it was going to happen.”

The day before the fatal fire, Williams tried to file a temporary restraining order against his 48-year-old husband. In the legal paperwork, he wrote about a 2011 incident where Crawford punched and kicked him, and another time when his husband had threatened their dinner party guests with an axe at their Vancouver home.

But attorney Matthew Anderson testified Thursday that the request was never filed with the court.

Anderson described a hurried effort to draft the paperwork, which halted when his assistant called a court clerk — who told them there wasn’t an available judge at the courthouse because of a judicial conference they all were attending.

They were told they could see a judge first thing Monday morning.

“We said goodbye,” Anderson testified. “I told [Williams] to be careful.”

Gastronomy co-owner, John Williams, in the Ford Building which was once used by Ford motor Company. Gastronomy refurbished the historic building and it's now used as contemporary office space. Ryan Galbraith/photograph 05.09.06  
Gastronomy co-owner, John Williams, in the Ford Building which was once used by Ford motor Company. Gastronomy refurbished the historic building and it's now used as contemporary office space. Ryan Galbraith/photograph 05.09.06  

Crawford initially faced the potential of the death penalty for his crimes, but prosecutors agreed to take that option off the table in exchange for his guilty pleas.

Judge James Blanch, who is hearing aggravating and mitigating evidence this week, will sentence Crawford in September to either life in prison without the possibility of parole, or a 25-year-to-life sentence.

Craig Crawford

Earlier this week, Crawford’s attorneys have presented expert testimony indicating their client was suffering from psychosis and the effects of a traumatic brain injury when he lit the fatal fire.

Prosecutors have brought in their own experts who say that even if Crawford was mentally ill, he showed the ability to plan and take the necessary steps to kill his husband, who had filed for divorce earlier that month.

Williams was a well-known LGBT pioneer in Utah who owned the popular Market Street Grill and other restaurants.

At about 1:20 a.m. on May 22, 2016, a neighbor called 911 to report that Williams’ house, near 600 North and East Capitol Street (200 East), was on fire.

Firefighters heard Williams cry for help, according to testimony, but they could not reach him because the staircase between the third and fourth floor had burned and collapsed.

