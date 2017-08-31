All Foothill Drive ramps around Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City are scheduled to reopen about 9 p.m. today, the Utah Department of Transportation announced.
The closures have been in place since the spring, when UDOT began repairing several bridges in the area of Foothill Drive and Parleys Canyon, near I-80 and Interstate 215.
In a Facebook post, UDOT said the goal was to finish the bridge work before the first University of Utah football game Thursday.
The areas reopening tonight include I-80 east to Foothill Drive northbound, Foothill Drive to I-215 south and Parleys Way.
Still, drivers should expect overnight and daily lane closures in the coming weeks as construction crews complete the projects, UDOT said on its project summary page.