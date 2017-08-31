A person of interest in the homicide of 20-year-old Sukakee Manyhides last week was arrested Wednesday, the FBI said.
Drew Black, 30, was arrested without incident in Salt Lake County, FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker said.
Manyhides’ body was found under suspicious circumstances on Aug. 23, on a road northwest of Whiterocks. The community of about 350 is north of Roosevelt, on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation.
On Saturday, officials arrested Zhondee Nephi, 30, and announced they were also looking for Black.
The FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the case, Barker said.