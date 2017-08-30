(David J. Phillip | The Associated Press) Henry Isaac cuts down broken tree limbs after Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, ... (Eric Gay | The Associated Press) A fishing boat is left partial submerged after Hurricane Harvey swept through the area, Sat... (David J. Phillip | The Associated Press) Henry Isaac removes broken tree limbs after Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 201... (Eric Gay | The Associated Press) Ripped sails of boats whip in the wind, damaged by Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 201... (Eric Gay | The Associated Press) A traffic signal topped by the winds of Hurricane Harvey lies in an intersection of downtow... (David J. Phillip | The Associated Press) Abel Carreno cleans up after Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Missouri ... (Eric Gay | The Associated Press) An overturned trailer sits in a park in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 20... (Eric Gay | The Associated Press) Rain is blown past palm trees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in... (Gabe Hernandez | Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Port Aransas Fire Department survey the area after Hurricane Harvey lan... (Gabe Hernandez | Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Mobile homes are destroyed at an RV park after Hurricane Harvey landed ... (David J. Phillip | The Associated Press) A contractor walks over debris from Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Mi... (Gabe Hernandez | Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Members of the National Guard arrive at Port Aransas after Hurricane Ha... (Gabe Hernandez | Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Mobile homes are destroyed at an RV park after Hurricane Harvey landed ... (Gabe Hernandez | Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) A boat is located on land after Hurricane Harvey landed in the Coast Be... (David J. Phillip | The Associated Press) Fallen bricks from a home damaged by Hurricane Harvey sit on the ground Saturday, A... (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) A tree blocks a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi,... (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) A basketball hoop lays in pieces as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpu... (Eric Gay | The Associated Press) Fishermen walk along a pier as the early bands of Hurricane Harvey make landfall, Friday, A... (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) A power pole lays in the middle of a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfa... (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) A street sits empty as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi, Te... (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) Shoes tied to a power line hang near a street after winds from Hurricane Har... (Jennifer Reynolds | The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Galveston, Texas, residents ride an all terrain vehicle down 50t... (Jennifer Reynolds | The Galveston County Daily News via AP) German Martinez, with Galveston's Public Works department, clear... (Melissa Phillip | Houston Chronicle via AP) A truck bed lies in a tree near Bryant's Auto Sales in Katy, Texas, on Saturday,... (Jennifer Reynolds | The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Julio Ostio sits in an inflatable swan as he floats down 16th St... (Ana Ramirez | The Victoria Advocate via AP) Water crashes along the bay front in Port Lavaca, Texas, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. ... (Ana Ramirez | The Victoria Advocate via AP) A single truck drives down a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in downto... (Jennifer Reynolds | The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Michael Scott uses his smartphone to livestream the rain and sto... (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) A damaged stop light blocks a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in C... (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) The Rockport-Fulton high school gymnasium walls expose the interior after Hu... (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) A snapped power pole leans against a stoplight after Hurricane Harvey ripped... (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) A vehicle sits in standing water after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockp... (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) Debris is strewn all over after Hurricane Harvey ripped through in Rockport,... (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) A store sits damaged after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, ... (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) Shoes tied to a power line hang near a street after winds from Hurricane Har... (Jay Janner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) A tattered U.S. flag whips in the wind in Geronimo, Texas, during Hurricane H...
(David J. Phillip | The Associated Press) Henry Isaac cuts down broken tree limbs after Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Missouri City, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (Eric Gay | The Associated Press) A fishing boat is left partial submerged after Hurricane Harvey swept through the area, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey has been further downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it churns slowly inland from the Texas Gulf Coast, already depositing more than 9 inches of rain in South Texas. (David J. Phillip | The Associated Press) Henry Isaac removes broken tree limbs after Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Missouri City, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (Eric Gay | The Associated Press) Ripped sails of boats whip in the wind, damaged by Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey has been further downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it churns slowly inland from the Texas Gulf Coast, already depositing more than 9 inches of rain in South Texas. (Eric Gay | The Associated Press) A traffic signal topped by the winds of Hurricane Harvey lies in an intersection of downtown Corpus Christi, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Harvey has been further downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it churns slowly inland from the Texas Gulf Coast, already depositing more than 9 inches of rain in South Texas. (David J. Phillip | The Associated Press) Abel Carreno cleans up after Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Missouri City, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (Eric Gay | The Associated Press) An overturned trailer sits in a park in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Aransas Pass, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (Eric Gay | The Associated Press) Rain is blown past palm trees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey intensified into a hurricane Thursday and steered for the Texas coast with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges in what could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the United States in almost a dozen years. (Gabe Hernandez | Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Port Aransas Fire Department survey the area after Hurricane Harvey landed in the Coast Bend area on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Port Aransas, Texas. The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Harvey from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm. Harvey came ashore Friday along the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (Gabe Hernandez | Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Mobile homes are destroyed at an RV park after Hurricane Harvey landed in the Coast Bend area on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Port Aransas, Texas. The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Harvey from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm. Harvey came ashore Friday along the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (David J. Phillip | The Associated Press) A contractor walks over debris from Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Missouri City, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (Gabe Hernandez | Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Members of the National Guard arrive at Port Aransas after Hurricane Harvey landed in the Coast Bend area on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Port Aransas, Texas. The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Harvey from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm. Harvey came ashore Friday along the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (Gabe Hernandez | Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Mobile homes are destroyed at an RV park after Hurricane Harvey landed in the Coast Bend area on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Port Aransas, Texas. The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Harvey from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm. Harvey came ashore Friday along the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (Gabe Hernandez | Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) A boat is located on land after Hurricane Harvey landed in the Coast Bend area on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Port Aransas, Texas. The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Harvey from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm. Harvey came ashore Friday along the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (David J. Phillip | The Associated Press) Fallen bricks from a home damaged by Hurricane Harvey sit on the ground Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Missouri City, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) A tree blocks a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas late Friday, lashing a wide swath of the Gulf Coast with strong winds and torrential rain from the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) A basketball hoop lays in pieces as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas late Friday, lashing a wide swath of the Gulf Coast with strong winds and torrential rain from the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (Eric Gay | The Associated Press) Fishermen walk along a pier as the early bands of Hurricane Harvey make landfall, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey intensified into a hurricane Thursday and steered for the Texas coast with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges in what could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the United States in almost a dozen years. (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) A power pole lays in the middle of a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas late Friday, lashing a wide swath of the Gulf Coast with strong winds and torrential rain from the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) A street sits empty as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas late Friday, lashing a wide swath of the Gulf Coast with strong winds and torrential rain from the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) Shoes tied to a power line hang near a street after winds from Hurricane Harvey brought down a power pole in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas late Friday, lashing a wide swath of the Gulf Coast with strong winds and torrential rain from the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (Jennifer Reynolds | The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Galveston, Texas, residents ride an all terrain vehicle down 50th Street on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, as they survey the flooding from Hurricane Harvey in their neighborhood. (Jennifer Reynolds | The Galveston County Daily News via AP) German Martinez, with Galveston's Public Works department, clears debris from the intersection of 33rd Street and Broadway on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, as high waters from Hurricane Harvey begin to recede. (Melissa Phillip | Houston Chronicle via AP) A truck bed lies in a tree near Bryant's Auto Sales in Katy, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, after a possible tornado during Hurricane Harvey. (Jennifer Reynolds | The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Julio Ostio sits in an inflatable swan as he floats down 16th Street near Strand Street in Galveston, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, as he texts friends during a break in the rain from Hurricane Harvey. (Ana Ramirez | The Victoria Advocate via AP) Water crashes along the bay front in Port Lavaca, Texas, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas late Friday, lashing a wide swath of the Gulf Coast with strong winds and torrential rain from the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (Ana Ramirez | The Victoria Advocate via AP) A single truck drives down a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in downtown Port Lavaca, Texas on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas late Friday, lashing a wide swath of the Gulf Coast with strong winds and torrential rain from the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (Jennifer Reynolds | The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Michael Scott uses his smartphone to livestream the rain and storm surge of Hurricane Harvey from the 59th Street rock groin in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) A damaged stop light blocks a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas late Friday, lashing a wide swath of the Gulf Coast with strong winds and torrential rain from the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) The Rockport-Fulton high school gymnasium walls expose the interior after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade spun across hundreds of miles of coastline where communities had prepared for life-threatening storm surges, walls of water rushing inland. (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) A snapped power pole leans against a stoplight after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade spun across hundreds of miles of coastline where communities had prepared for life-threatening storm surges — walls of water rushing inland. (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) A vehicle sits in standing water after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade spun across hundreds of miles of coastline where communities had prepared for life-threatening storm surges, walls of water rushing inland. (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) Debris is strewn all over after Hurricane Harvey ripped through in Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade spun across hundreds of miles of coastline where communities had prepared for life-threatening storm surges, walls of water rushing inland. (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) A store sits damaged after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade spun across hundreds of miles of coastline where communities had prepared for life-threatening storm surges, walls of water rushing inland. (Nick Wagner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) Shoes tied to a power line hang near a street after winds from Hurricane Harvey brought down a power pole in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas late Friday, lashing a wide swath of the Gulf Coast with strong winds and torrential rain from the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. (Jay Janner | Austin American-Statesman via AP) A tattered U.S. flag whips in the wind in Geronimo, Texas, during Hurricane Harvey on Saturday August 26, 2017.