A 38-year-old man was in custody Wednesday after confronting a Millcreek family with a rifle after breaking into their home overnight, and then stealing and crashing a car as Unified Police officers chased him.
UPD Lt. Brian Lohrke said the suspect broke into a home at 3213 S. Orchard Street (about 1450 East) at 1:43 a.m. Awakened by noise coming from their basement, residents investigated and found the suspect in the process of making off with several items.
“[He] produced a rifle and threatened the victims,” Lohrke stated. “The suspect was able to flee the home without harming the homeowners.”
UPD officers and police dogs responded, but soon learned the suspect had stolen a car in the neighborhood. It was found crashed at a nearby Home Depot, where the suspect had abandoned it and fled on foot.
However, the suspect attempted to scale a wall, unaware there was a 25-foot-dropoff on the other side. He fell, injuring his arm, and pursuing officers took him into custody.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, but was expected to be booked into the Salt Lake County jail on burglary, assault, fleeing police and other charges later Wednesday.