(Courtesy of Randy Polson | The University of Utah) This photo, entitled “The U is in my blood,” shows red blood cells belonging to Randy Polson, a research associate at the University of Utah, which Polson etched with the U.’s logo using a nano-scale ion beam system. Each cell is about 7 microns in diameter, roughly 10 times smaller than a human hair. The ion beam tool, housed at the U.’s Utah Nanofab on the College of Engineering campus, typically produces black and white images, so Polson colorized the red blood cells with software. The photo was produced for a monthly photo contest put on by FEI, an Oregon-based company that manufactures scientific microscopes.