A man and a police dog were injured during a shooting episode in St. George late Tuesday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the suspect’s condition. But the canine was reportedly in stable condition following surgery.
Events began just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, when a man allegedly stole a truck after assaulting the vehicle’s owner near 400 North Bluff Street, according to a Wednesday news release from the Washington County Attorney’s Office. The owner of the truck told police there was an assault rifle and ammunition in the vehicle.
The suspect then abandoned the truck and stole a second truck, and the St. George police pursued, according to the news release.
The suspect crashed the truck into a house near 2500 Santa Clara Drive. Officers from three agencies — the Santa Clara police department, St. George police department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office — “attempted to talk the suspect into surrendering,” while the man sat in the truck, the release states.
After a 30-minute stand-off, the suspect opened the truck door and Tess, a 7-year-old Malinois police dog, jumped into the cab, according to the release. The suspect shot the dog in the head.
Officers from the three agencies then fired at the suspect, who struck multiple times, the release states. No police officers were injured during the episode.
The suspect was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center for surgery, and his condition is ”unknown,” police said Wednesday morning.
The police dog was being transferred to a veterinary specialist in Las Vegas after initial surgery in Washington County. Tess was in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story as information becomes available.