A man was in critical condition Wednesday after being hit by a motorcycle that sped away from the South Salt Lake collision scene overnight.
South Salt Lake police spokesman Gary Keller said investigation into the incident was in its early stages. Police had little information other than that witnesses reported the unidentified man was struck just before midnight and that the motorcyclist did not stop.
The incident occurred at 3300 South and 900 West, near the Salt Lake County jail and a Maverik store. There was not description of the suspect, other than that he was male and riding a bullet bike style motorcycle.
SSLPD asks that anyone with information call 801-840-4000.