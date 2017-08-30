Police have offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man they believe is responsible for at least 13 robberies, including four in Utah, the FBI announced Wednesday.
The so-called “Double Hat Bandit” wears two hats — a baseball cap under a beanie — and robs bank branches located inside grocery stores, according to a news release from the FBI.
In Utah, he has robbed four banks:
— Dec. 19, 2016, U.S. Bank, 4065 S. Redwood Road, West Valley City
— Dec. 27, 2016, U.S. Bank, 7061 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan
— Dec.27. 2016, U.S. Bank, 4080 W. 9000 South, West Jordan
— June 21, 2017, U.S. Bank, 922 E. 2100 South, Salt Lake City
The FBI says the suspect also has robbed banks in Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Idaho between January and July of this year, the release stated.
Police believe the man went on an eight-stop spree from December 19, when he allegedly hit a U.S. Bank in West Valley City, to January 24, when he allegedly robbed another U.S. Bank in Eugene, OR. Five more banks in as many states were robbed in June and July, according to the FBI.
”The man usually shows the teller a note, and during four of the robberies, he displayed a small handgun in his waistband,” the release stated.
He is described as being between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1, 50 to 60 years old, with gray facial hair. After a June robbery, he was seen in a gray/blue Chevy Malibu-style car with New Mexico license plates.
Police consider him armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI at 801-579-6480.