An auto-pedestrian accident early Wednesday morning on Interstate 15’s off-ramp to 600 South in Salt Lake City has turned fatal.
Paramedics were on the scene, near 400 West, as of 6:30 a.m. treating the female victim. Shortly before 7 a.m., she was pronounced dead, Salt Lake City police confirmed.
No other details on the incident were immediately available as investigation had just begun.
Traffic reportedly was backed up to 2100 South on I-15, where commuters were being detoured in order to exit to get into downtown Salt Lake City.
Only one lane of travel was open on the affected off-ramp. It could be several hours before the scene is cleared and all lanes reopened, police said.