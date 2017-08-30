A 7-year-old boy was airlifted from a remote area of Utah County on Tuesday evening after he and three other children were involved in an ATV crash, authorities said.
The boy suffered a head injury and was having trouble breathing after the crash, which was reported just after 7:30 p.m., Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. It occurred near Loafer Mountain, southeast of Payson, and a medical helicopter from Payson responded.
“It‘s a really difficult area to access by a regular vehicle,” Cannon said.
It was not immediately clear Tuesday evening what condition the boy was in. Cannon was not sure if any of the other children were injured.