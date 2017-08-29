Crews are on the scene of a wildfire in hills east of Bountiful.
The fire is burning in an area above Summerwood Drive, according to the Bountiful Police Department, east of the foothills. No evacuations have been ordered, according to the South Davis Metro Fire Agency, but Bountiful police warned residents of the Summerwood community to be ready to evacuate.
Bountiful police urged people to stay out of the area “unless you are a resident that needs to get to your home.” Crews were fighting the fire about 5:30 p.m., police said, but the “terrain is difficult.”
The Salt Lake City Fire Department reported that it was also headed to the scene.
