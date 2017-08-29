Police are looking for people they say fired gunshots at two groups of rock climbers in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Monday.
The shots were fired about 6 p.m. by an unknown person or persons, said Unified police Lt. Brian Lohrke. None of the climbers was injured, but police found shell casings at the scene about 400 to 500 feet from the climbers.
Climbers at the scene told police they could hear the bullets whizzing past them, Lohrke said, which struck the rocks around them.
The climbers were in the canyon on rock climbing faces near 6300 East, Lohrke said.
Police said there was a group of people who left the area in a green sedan, though they aren’t sure how many of them fired the gunshots.
Anyone with information about the shooting, who may have seen or heard anything around that time, is asked to contact UPD at 801-743-7000.