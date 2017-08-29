A man charged last year with 25 felonies for allegedly sexually abusing five boys, is now facing new charges for alleged sexual conduct with another boy.
Charges filed this month in Salt Lake County’s 3rd District Court against 38-year-old Weston Ray Kubbe say he met a 16-year-old boy on a website for “homosexual casual encounters,” and had sexual contact with the teen on six occasions between March 2016 and November 2016.
On four of the occasions, Kubbe picked the teen up at the teen’s South Jordan home and drove him to his house in Murray, the teen told police, and on the other two occasions, the sexual contact occurred in a South Jordan parking lot.
Kubbe was employed with the Utah Department of Technology Services, but his employment was terminated in October 2016, DTS spokeswoman Stephanie Weteling said Tuesday.
The five male juvenile victims referred to in filings last year in 3rd District Court and Weber County’s 2nd District Court were an 11-year-old, a 12-year-old, two 14-year-olds and one 14- or 15-year-old. All met Kubbe online, charges say.
The alleged abuse dates back as far as 2009, one victim told police. The now-21-year-old man contacted police in July 2016 to report abuse that occurred about seven years prior, charges say.
At the time of the abuse, the young man said, he was 14 or 15 and had gone onto a website ”to communicate with people that understood some of his personal issues.” Through the website he was introduced to a man named ”Weston,” who communicated with him over the phone and through text messages, charges say.
The two agreed to meet in a public park, where Kubbe allegedly put the teen ”at ease by listening and talking” to him. They agreed to meet again, which they did, and then Kubbe invited the teen to his home, where they engaged in sexual acts.
At the time, the teen only knew Kubbe’s first name, and ”did not know what to do about his experience,” so he ”decided not to tell anyone for years,” charges state.
But in July 2016, the now-young man told police that ”Weston” reached out to him again on the social media application, prompting the alleged victim to contact police.
Another young man who came forward to police late last year said he was 14 in 2012 or 2013 when he met Kubbe on the internet. Similarly, the two chatted, exchanged phone numbers, called each other, and eventually met up in a public place — a shopping mall in Salt Lake County.
The teen got into Kubbe’s car, charges state, and Kubbe drove to a walking trail, went to a wooded area, and the two performed sex acts on each other.
About three years later, when the teen was 17, he and Kubbe met up again, he told police. They again performed sex acts on each other, charges state.
The young man said he came forward after seeing news reports about Kubbe, where the young man learned Kubbe ”was much older than” he had led the teen to believe.
Other court filings say Kubbe picked up a 12-year-old in August 2016 at a Weber County park near the boy’s home “without the knowledge or consent of the child’s parents” and took the boy to his house in Murray.
At Kubbe’s home, he performed sex acts on the child, “causing the child physical and emotional pain,” charges state. Kubbe also allegedly provided the child with marijuana and alcohol.
Kubbe has also been charged with kidnapping and sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy he’d met online and was “dating,” leading to an Amber Alert in October 2016.
During that investigation, police also identified a 14-year-old boy whom Kubbe allegedly took to his home twice without permission from the boy‘s parents. During those visits, he allegedly touched the boy inappropriately and gave him THC gummy bears, charges state.
Kubbe is scheduled to appear in West Jordan’s 3rd District Court for a scheduling conference Sept. 11, and in Ogden’s 2nd District Court on Sept. 28 for a scheduling conference.
A judge has issued a warrant for Kubbe in the most recent case, setting bail at $100,000.