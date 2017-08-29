An elite Disaster Medical Assistance Team flew out of Salt Lake City Tuesday to help with relief efforts in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey’s massive flooding of the Houston area.
It was the first full deployment for the Utah DMAT-1 unit since it was first recruited and organized 10 years ago, said Jolene Whitney, manager of the Specialty Care Program for the Utah Department of Health’s Emergency Management and Preparedness Bureau.
In all, 36 unit members — including doctors, nurses, physicians assistants, pharmacists and paramedics, as well as logistics and security personnel — were being flown out to the Houston area beginning Tuesday morning.
The team will help supplement medical staff at Houston-area hospitals and other emergency medical facilities as needed.
The deployment initially is for two weeks, Whitney said.
DMAT-1 is the latest unit deployed from Utah to the Texas disaster, joining dozens of Utah Red Cross and firefighters and search and rescue volunteers from the state.