A small electronic device in a Taylorsville high school student’s backpack exploded Tuesday morning, causing minor injuries to three students, officials said.
The explosion occurred about 9:45 a.m., said Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley. The explosion caused a small burn on one student’s arm, a smaller burn to another student’s arm, and a third student inhaled smoke, Horsley said.
Students were treated by paramedics at the school and their parents and guardians refused medical transport, according to Horsley. Classes resumed as normal soon after, he said.
The district is not disclosing what the device was that exploded, Horsley said, but the Granite School District police force is investigating the incident.