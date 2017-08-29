At first things didn’t look so grim — at least not in the suburb of Tomball where Dylan and Julie live with their two young daughters. “We are OK here,” Dylan texted on Friday. “Tomball is not predicted to get hit too hard and we’ve got necessary preparations.” Julie added: “We haven’t gotten much rain at all yet, and it’s just now starting to get a little windy. We’ll see how the night goes, but we’ll be OK.”