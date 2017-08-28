A pre-sentence report claims that a Toquerville mother who locked her severely malnourished 12-year-old son in a bathroom for up to a year has shown no remorse for her actions.
But defense attorney Edward Flint counters that Brandy K. Jaynes — who is scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon — “has great sorrow, remorse and concern” for that boy, as well as for her other two children.
Flint wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed last week with 5th District Judge Eric Ludlow that the Adult Probation & Parole interviewer never asked Jaynes any questions about her son. Flint said the judge to strike that portion of the APP report.
Flint urged the judge to take into account a letter Jaynes wrote to the court, in which she admitted she “screwed up by not getting help,” and apologized “to everyone I have hurt ... ”
Jaynes, 36, pleaded guilty as charged last month to three counts of second-degree felony child abuse. She faces a maximum penalty of one-to-15 years in prison on each charge, but Flint says APP sentencing guidelines call for jail time and probation.
In January, Jaynes’ husband, 40-year-old Russell Orin Jaynes, took the 12-year-old boy — who weighed just 30 pounds — to a local hospital for treatment after he found the child was locked in a bathroom. Later, police said the bathroom was covered in feces, and had empty cans of beans and a spoon in the shower.
The boy’s two siblings told investigators that their brother had been in the bathroom for at least one year, though Flint has said he doesn’t believe the child was there for that long.
Following an investigation, Russell Jaynes was charged with third-degree felony reckless child abuse, accused of not intervening sooner regarding his son’s care. He is expected to be in court again on Sept. 19, when he may resolve his case, according to court records.
Flint has said that Brandy Jaynes was overwhelmed by a child with “severe special needs.”
In his new sentencing memorandum, Flint adds that Brandy Jaynes went from being “an abused child to a young mother, to a homemaker and mother, with no outside work or interests.”
And during the four months prior to her arrest in January, Brandy Jaynes, whose 14-year marriage had deteriorated, began abusing heroin and methamphetamine, Flint wrote.
“This was the time of the most serious decline in the victim‘s health and well-being, and probably constitutes the actual time where [the 12-year-old boy] spent either locked in, or staying in the bathroom by his own choice,” Flint wrote.
Flint noted that Brandy Jaynes had scheduled a doctor’s appointment for the 12-year-old boy on Jan. 23, but she was arrested on Jan. 12.
“Defendant concedes she should have taken [the boy] in to see doctors and specialists months or even years ago, when it was clear that she was not capable of caring for his special needs,” Flint wrote.
Flint noted that if Brandy Jaynes is sent to prison, the state will seek to permanently terminate her parental rights. But if she is granted probation, there is a possibility of having her children in her life, Flint said.
The couple’s children are currently in state custody.