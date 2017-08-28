A Unified Fire Authority rescue unit is expected to rescue up to 1,000 flood-plagued residents of Houston as part of a massive effort to save lives in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey.
“It‘s going pretty well,” UFA Capt. Bryan Case said on Monday. “They‘ve already made several rescues, and [Houston] residents are coming up to them directly to ask for help for family and friends trapped by the water.”
Case said rescues done on Sunday included “quite a few elderly folks and many people with disabilities who could not help themselves.” He did not have specific number of rescues, noting that the mission was busy and ongoing.
The Utah contingent consists of 46 men and women, equipped with four boats.
Working with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials, Utah rescuers and similar teams from all over the U.S. are taking precautions with the tainted floodwaters.
Case said officials are fully aware, and are taking precautions after having learned the lessons of 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, in which New Orleans floodwaters were tainted by sewage, disease and toxins — as well as alligators and poisonous snakes.
“All that stuff will be in play,” Case said. “While [the Utah team members] are in boats for most of the rescue work, we‘re trying to make sure they are otherwise working from areas above water,” Case said.