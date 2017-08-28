A three-day hearing is set to begin Monday morning to decide whether Craig Crawford — accused of setting a house fire last year that killed his husband, well-known Salt Lake City restaurateur John Williams — will serve a sentence of life in prison with or without the possibility of parole.
Crawford, 48, pleaded guilty as charged last month in 3rd District Court to first-degree felony counts of aggravated murder and aggravated arson. In exchange, prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.
During this week’s hearing, Judge James Blanch will hear evidence of aggravating and mitigating factors before deciding Crawford’s fate.
Crawford admitted setting the couple’s Capitol Hill home on fire shortly after Williams, 72, filed for divorce and unsuccessfully sought a restraining order. The couple had been together about 20 years.
At about 1:20 a.m. May 22, 2016, a neighbor called 911 to report that Williams’ house, near 600 North and East Capitol Street (200 East), was on fire.
Responding fire crews heard Williams cry for help from a fourth-floor bedroom but could not reach him because the staircase between the third and fourth floor had burned and collapsed.
Charges indicate that Williams, who was in the process of evicting Crawford from the home, had expressed fear of Crawford and had filled out a petition for a protective order on May 21.
Williams was a well-known LGBT pioneer in Utah who owned the popular Market Street Grill and other restaurants.