A lightning-caused wildfire in Spanish Fork Canyon had topped 3,500 acres on Monday, with crews focused on halting its spread and dousing any hot spots near campgrounds, watersheds and power lines.
Fire Information Officer Kathy Jo Pollock said the blaze, which began Aug. 11 about 20 miles east of Spanish Fork near Sheep Creek, and north of Highway 6, began Monday at 40 percent containment. Full containment was not expected until mid-October.
Roughly 200 firefighters were assigned to the fire, which was scorching timber, grass and brush. Helicopters bearing water and fire-retardant laden tanker planes were being called upon to target flareups along the blaze’s perimeter.
No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost or directly threatened.
Still, Pollock said the next few days could prove critical for firefighting efforts, as high temperatures, gusty winds and extremely dry conditions are expected in the region. Isolated thunderstorms also could prove problematic, she said.