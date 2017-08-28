A 35-year-old Spanish Fork man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife, who was not breathing when paramedics arrived at the couple’s home on Thursday night, police said.
An autopsy performed on Friday at the Utah Medical Examiner’s office indicated 35-year-old Robin Nichols died from strangulation, a Spanish Fork Police Department news release says.
Her husband, Curtis Ray Nichols, was arrested Friday and is being held on $100,000 cash-only bail on accusations of murder and domestic violence in the presence of a child, according to Utah County jail records.
Paramedics and police officers were sent to the home, near 1000 South and 900 East, in response to a call to Utah Valley Dispatch from Curtis Nichols, who said his wife was not conscious and not breathing, the release says. Upon arrival, responders began lifesaving measures, including CPR, before transporting Robin Nichols to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The couple, who have three children, have lived in Spanish Fork for two years. There is no history of police responding to the residence in the past, according to the release.