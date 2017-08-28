The phone rings, and the caller claims to be a Salt Lake City police officer soliciting cash to make traffic tickets and even tax problems go away.
Don’t fall for it. It’s a scam, SLCPD detectives warn.
As of Monday, police had received two complaints of such bogus calls.
The scammers are using actual officers names, apparently gleaned from news reports or the SLCPD website. They provide a callback number that is indeed a departmental phone line, hoping a target’s cursory check of the number will confirm it is real, and that they don’t check further.
If you receive such a call, do not provide any personal information or make any payments; SLCPD does not make such calls. Instead, call 801-799-3000 to report the incident.