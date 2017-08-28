Spurred by safety concerns related to Hurricane Harvey, Huntsman Corp. has closed its global headquarters and advanced technology center in The Woodlands, 30 miles north of Houston, along with five manufacturing facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast.
Huntsman Corp. is a specialty chemical company founded by Utah’s Jon Huntsman Sr.
The company “safely” shut down facilities in Chocolate Bayou, Conroe, Dayton, Houston and Port Neches, said Huntsman spokeswoman Anne Knisely in a Monday afternoon statement.
“Huntsman’s first priority is the safety and well-being of our employees and contractors, their families and our plant communities,” she said. “We are communicating directly with our customers about their orders and deliveries.”
Facilities will be reopened as soon as it’s possible for employees to travel there by road, Knisely said, adding “our production sites will restart as soon as weather permits and we are able to complete engineering safety checks to ensure orderly and safe startups.”
Huntsman Corp. facilities in Geismar, La. and Pensacola, Fla. continue to operate, she added.
Huntsman Corp. has its executive headquarters in Salt Lake City, though much of the company is run out of The Woodlands.
Editor’s note: Paul Huntsman, a son of Jon Huntsman Sr., is the owner and publisher of The Salt Lake Tribune.