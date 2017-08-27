Monticello • More than 1,000 people — many of them active and former members of the military — gathered here Saturday for the funeral of Aaron Butler, the Green Beret killed Aug. 16 in Afghanistan.

They came from around the state and packed into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stake center, overflowing the chapel, the basketball court and other rooms where the service was streamed.

“Bravery was a quality rooted deep inside him,” said his older sister, Shannon Young.

“He showed us how to live,” said his older brother, Shane Butler.

Staff Sgt. Aaron Butler was killed and 11 of his fellow Utah National Guard members injured Aug. 16 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. The group had been clearing a building, looking for Islamic State loyalists. But the structure was booby-trapped, and exploded.

He is the first U.S. service member from Utah to be killed in combat in five years.

All seven of Aaron Butler’s siblings spoke at the service, recalling the fiery and determined, yet compassionate, personality of their second-to-youngest sibling.

Also in attendance was Staff Sgt. Trevor Bell, a fellow member of the 19th Special Forces Group team that came under attack. Bell accompanied Butler’s remains back to the U.S. from Afghanistan and has been in Monticello for several days as his other teammates continue to recover in Afghanistan.

“You could sense he was different — in all the best ways possible,” Bell said of his teammate. “We lost an incredible man, teammate, friend.”

Butler’s remains were interred Saturday at Monticello City Cemetery, dozens of his fellow Green Berets and other service members looking on.

This story will be updated.


