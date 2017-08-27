Unified police are investigating a “suspicious death” after neighbors reported hearing a gunshot Saturday evening.
At 8:20 p.m., a man was found fatally shot in a yard on the corner of Monroe Street and Columbia Drive in Midvale, according to Unified police Lt. Brian Lohrke. The man does not live in the house where his body was discovered.
Officers found a gun near the man, and witnesses reported a vehicle leaving the scene, Lohrke said.
Police still are investigating whether the vehicle was related to the shooting. The man’s identity has not yet been released.