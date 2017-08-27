The Tank Hollow Fire, a lightning-caused blaze in the Sheep Creek area of Spanish Fork Canyon, grew to 3,500 acres Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Crews totaling 180 people were fighting the fire, which began on Aug. 11 and was burning in a stand of heavy timber on Sunday. As of midafternoon, the blaze was 40 percent contained.
The fire closed the Unicorn Ridge Campground and three service roads — #032, #761 and #725, which is known as Tie Fork — and smoke was visible along the U.S. 6 corridor, U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Loyal Clark said.
The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted Sunday afternoon that the fire was slowing traffic in both directions on U.S. 6 near the town of Tucker.
The Forest Service asked motorists to exercise caution, especially on Sheep Creek Road (Forest Service Road #051) and Indian Creek Road (Forest Service Road #042).