The FBI on Saturday identified a body found near Whiterocks and arrested a woman in connection with what police believe to be a homicide. 

The body of Sukakee Manyhides, 20, was found under suspicious circumstances on a road northwest of Whiterocks on Wednesday, according to a news release from the FBI. 

Officials on Saturday arrested 30-year-old Zhondee Nephi and announced that they are looking for 33-year-old Drew Black, who is considered a person of interest.

Whiterocks is a small community of about 350 people north of Roosevelt. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact either the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI or the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

  • The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office: 435-738-0196
  • FBI: 435-789-2112
  • BIA dispatch: 435-722-2012
  • BIA anonymous tipline: 435-725-2611
