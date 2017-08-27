The FBI on Saturday identified a body found near Whiterocks and arrested a woman in connection with what police believe to be a homicide.
The body of Sukakee Manyhides, 20, was found under suspicious circumstances on a road northwest of Whiterocks on Wednesday, according to a news release from the FBI.
Officials on Saturday arrested 30-year-old Zhondee Nephi and announced that they are looking for 33-year-old Drew Black, who is considered a person of interest.
Whiterocks is a small community of about 350 people north of Roosevelt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact either the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI or the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
- The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office: 435-738-0196
- FBI: 435-789-2112
- BIA dispatch: 435-722-2012
- BIA anonymous tipline: 435-725-2611